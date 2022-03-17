UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Mains Result 2021 to be declared soon at upsc.gov.in - Details here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to release the result of UPSC Civil Services (Main) Exam 2021 soon. According to the official notification, UPSC Civil Services (Main) Result 2021 to be declared in the fourth week of March 2022.

Candidates will be able to download their UPSC results through the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Also, UPSC to conduct the Personality Tests/Interviews of the candidates, who qualify the CSM-2021, from the first week of April, 2022.

“The Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) would be made available on the Commission’s Website for a limited period of time. All the candidates who would qualify the Personality Test/Interview would be required to fill up and submit his/her DAF-II within the given prescribed time limit. The Civil Services Examination, 2021, submission of DAF-II (Online mode only) is mandatory and if any candidate fails to submit DAF-II online within prescribed period, his/her candidature shall stand cancelled and no request shall be entertained in this respect.” the official notification reads.

The UPSC main examination was held on January 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2022.