UPSC Civil Services 2022 exam date released, last date to apply February 22 - Check Eligibility, Application Process

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released its notification for the dates of its Preliminary Examinations 2022 and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) examinations on February 2.

The preliminary examinations for both Civil Services and Forest Services 2022 will be held on June 5. However, the last date for submitting the application form is February 22. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in.

Here are some important dates:

- IAS Prelims Registrations begin- February 2

- CSE Prelims registrations end February 22

- UPSC CSE Admit Card 2022 Tentatively by May 10

- UPSC CSE 2022 Exam Date- June 5

- UPSC IAS Exam Result for Prelims (Tentatively)- June 30

Here's how you can apply for IFS and IAS application forms:

- Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

- Click on 'Apply Online' and then click on 'Online Application for Various Examinations

- Go to the link of online applications of the required recruitment

- Fill in all the details - the form will be available in two parts

- The first part will require all basic details while the second part will require an image, digital signature, etc

- Once everything is done, click on 'Submit'

- Pay the online application fee, select the examination centre and then upload the required documents and take a printout after the submission of the form for future reference.