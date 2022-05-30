UPSC Civil Service final result 2021 declared at upsc.gov.in, get direct link here

File photo

The final results for the UPSC Civil Services exam 2021 has been declared today May 30 by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can check their respective results from the official website — upsc.gov.in.

Shruti Sharma has secured All India Rank 1 in the UPSC Civil Services exam 2021. Shruti is an alumnus of St Stephens College and JNU. She has been preparing for the UPSC Civil Services exam at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy.

All India's top three positions have been secured by girl this year.

UPSC Civil Services exam 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘UPSC Civil Service final result 2021’ link

Step 3: Result will appear in a PDF file on the screen

Step 4: Download the result for future reference.