UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: New vacancies announced at upsc.gov.in – Check important dates, how to apply

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification announcing the recruitment of candidates for the 19 posts available at the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The official notification for the same has been released on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. The notification has been released today, December 1, for a total of 19 vacancies in CISF for the posts of Assistant Commandants (AC).

Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the same are required to visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in, and fill out the online application form. All the other details regarding the recruitment have been mentioned below.

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: Important details

Number of vacancies - 19

Vacancy name - Assistant Commandants (AC)

Agency - Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

Last date to apply online- December 21, 2021

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: Official notification

Click here for the notification of UPSC CISF AC Recruitment 2021

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: How to apply online

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Click on the notification link ‘CISF AC Recruitment Notification 2021’.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Register on the portal and fill out the details in the application form.

Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Direct link to apply for UPSC CISF AC Recruitment 2021

Candidates are also required to route a hard copy of the online-submitted application through the proper channel to the CISF authorities at the address: Director General, Central Industrial Security Force, 13, CGO Complex, Lodi Road, New Delhi110003.