UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for Assistant Commandant posts, apply at upsc.gov.in - Details here

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for 19 Assistant Commandants (Executive) posts available at the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The last date to apply online is December 21, 2021. Interested Candidates can apply through the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: Important details

Number of vacancies: 19

Vacancy name: Assistant Commandants (AC) (Executive)

Agency: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: Official notification

Click here for the notification of UPSC CISF AC Recruitment 2021

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: How to apply online

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Click on the notification link ‘CISF AC Recruitment Notification 2021’.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Register on the portal and fill out the details in the application form.

Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Direct link to apply for UPSC CISF AC Recruitment 2021

Candidates are also required to route a hard copy of the online-submitted application through the proper channel to the CISF authorities at the address: Director General, Central Industrial Security Force, 13, CGO Complex, Lodi Road, New Delhi110003.

Important dates: The Online Applications can be filled up to December 21, 2021 till 6:00 PM after which the link will be disabled. The last date for receiving a printed copy (hard copy) of the online application form along with enclosures/certificates is December 30, 2021, by the CISF authority for further verification and forwarding the same to the Commission.