UPSC CISF AC 2022 result declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released UPSC CISF AC Result 20221 on April 8, 2022 for the Limited Departmental Competitive exam. Candidates who appeared in the UPSC CISF AC exam can download the result from the official website of UPSC .i.e. upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CISF AC written exam was conducted on March 13, 2022. A total of 77 candidates have been shortlisted for the UPSC CISF AC next round. The shortlisted candidates have to appear for the Physical Standards Tests (PST)/Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) and Medical Standards Tests (MST).

The official notice on UPSC CISF Result 2022 reads, "The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will intimate to the candidates about the date, time and venue of the Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests (PST/PET/MST) to be conducted by them. In case any candidate, whose roll number figures in this list, does not receive any intimation regarding the same, he/she may contact the CISF Authorities, immediately."

UPSC CISF Result 2022: Steps to check