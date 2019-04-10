UPSC CDS written exam result 2019 declared at upsc.gov.in, here is how to check

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced the result of Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination at its official website upsc.gov.in. A total of 7,953 candidates have qualified for the interview round.

The written examination was held by the UPSC on February 3.

After being interviewed by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence, candidates will be selected for admission into Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala (Kerala), Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying), Officers Training Academy, Chennai for courses commencing in 2020.

Here is how you can check if you have been selected for SSB interview round:

Step-1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step-2: Check "Written Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2019" under "What's New" section of the home page.

Step-3: Click on the link which will direct you to another window.

Step-4: Click on PDF link

Step-5: Check your roll number on the PDF document.

What next for qualified candidates:

All the candidates who have successfully qualified in the written exam are required to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on the registered email ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so.

“The original Certificates are to be submitted within two weeks of completion of the SSB Interview and not later than 13th November, 2019 for AFA and not later than 01st January, 2020 for IMA and not later than 01st January, 2020 for admission to NA (1st April, 2020 in case of SSC only). The candidates must not send the original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission,” the official notice reads.

After final results, candidates will be allowed admission into following courses: