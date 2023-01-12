UPSC CDS OTA Result 2023 OUT: Know how and where to check

UPSC CDS OTA Result 2023 out | Photo: PTI

Union Public Service Commission Central Defence Service (UPSC) Combined Defence Services (CDS) Result 2022 has been released for the Officers Training Academy

(OTA) exam. Candidates who took the UPSC CDS OTA exam 2023 can now check the result from the official website-- upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS OTA result is released based on the merit secured by the candidates through interviews and other rounds of the selection process conducted by UPSC. As many as 198 candidates have qualified for the UPSC CDS OTA exam 2022 out of which 135 are male candidates and 63 are female candidates.

"The results of Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional. Verification of Date of Birth and Educational Qualification of these Candidates will be done by Army Head Quarter," stated UPSC via the result notice.

UPSC Result 2023: How to download