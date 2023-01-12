Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

UPSC CDS OTA Result 2023 OUT: Know how and where to check

UPSC CDS OTA Result 2023 has been released at the official website-- upsc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 08:25 PM IST

UPSC CDS OTA Result 2023 OUT: Know how and where to check
UPSC CDS OTA Result 2023 out | Photo: PTI

Union Public Service Commission Central Defence Service (UPSC) Combined Defence Services (CDS) Result 2022 has been released for the Officers Training Academy 
(OTA) exam. Candidates who took the UPSC CDS OTA exam 2023 can now check the result from the official website-- upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS OTA result is released based on the merit secured by the candidates through interviews and other rounds of the selection process conducted by UPSC. As many as 198 candidates have qualified for the UPSC CDS OTA exam 2022 out of which 135 are male candidates and 63 are female candidates.

"The results of Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional. Verification of Date of Birth and Educational Qualification of these Candidates will be done by Army Head Quarter," stated UPSC via the result notice.

Read: AP Police Constable admit card 2023 RELEASED at slprb.ap.gov.in, get direct link here

UPSC Result 2023: How to download

  • Go to the official website--upsc.gov.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads "Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022 (OTA)"
  • UPSC CDS 1 OTA Result PDF will open
  • Check your roll number and other details
  • Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Anushka Sharma wraps up Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress, cricketer gives final clap to end film's shoot
Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora stuns in red dress, Varun Dhawan watches Bhediya with fans
Viral Photos of the Day: Kartik Aaryan plays football, Ananya Panday stuns in casuals
Viral Photos of the day: Disha Patani, Krishna Shroff set new airport look, Nora Fatehi looks sizzling in black
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IIT JAM admit card 2023 released at joaps.iitg.ac.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.