UPSC CDS, NDA notification 2022 released: Check last date and steps to apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Wednesday released the official notification for National Defence Academy (NDA) II and Combined Defence Services (CDS) II 2022 examination.

Eligible candidates can check the notification and apply at the official website - upsc.gov.in.

The application process for the exams has begun on May 18, and the last date to fill the form is June 7, 2022. The UPSC NDA II and CDS II examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 4.

UPSC NDA II and CDS II, 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the ‘UPSC NDA II and CDS II online application’ link in the what’s new section on the homepage.

Step 3: Register and proceed with the application

Step 4: Fill up the online application form

Step 5: Upload required documents and pay the application fee

Submit and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

The notification of NDA II and CDS II 2022 will be released to recruit candidates for various courses under the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA).

