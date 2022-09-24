Search icon
UPSC CDS II result 2022 declared at upsc.gov.in; get direct link here

UPSC CDS II result 2022: The candidates who have qualified can now appear for the interviews by the service selection board (SSB).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 07:06 AM IST

UPSC CDS II 2022 Result: The Union Public Service Commission declared the result of UPSC Combined Defence Services or UPSC CDS 2 Result 2022  on Friday. The candidates can check the UPSC CDS II Result through the official website – upsc.gov.in. A total of 6658 have qualified for the UPSC CDS II final round of recruitment. UPSC has only released the list of selected roll numbers. The UPSC CDS 2 Name wise results are to be released later. 

The UPSC CDS II written examination was conducted on 4 September. The candidates who have qualified can now appear for the interviews by the service selection board (SSB).

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in
  • Click on the “Combined Defence Services Examination II Written Exam Result” link
  • A PDF will open, search for your roll number
  • Save and download the PDF for future reference.

The marksheet of candidates who have not qualified will be available on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting the SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.

UPSC CDS II result 2022 declared at upsc.gov.in: direct link 

