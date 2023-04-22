UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

File photo

Union Public Service Commission has declared the final result of UPSC CDS II 2022 on April 21, 2023. Candidates can check Combined Defence Services Exam II 2022 result on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. A total of 204 candidates have qualified the written exam followed by the interview or personality test round.

UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 Declared: Steps to check results

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 link

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same

A total of 100 vacancies for the Indian Military Academy are there, 22 for the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive Branch and 32 for the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad.