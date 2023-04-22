Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

A total of 204 candidates have qualified the written exam followed by the interview or personality test round.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 07:35 AM IST

UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
File photo

Union Public Service Commission has declared the final result of UPSC CDS II 2022 on April 21, 2023. Candidates can check Combined Defence Services Exam II 2022 result on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. A total of 204 candidates have qualified the written exam followed by the interview or personality test round. 

UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 Declared: Steps to check results

  • Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 link 
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their results.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same

UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022

A total of 100 vacancies for the Indian Military Academy are there, 22 for the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive Branch and 32 for the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Kapil Sharma's luxurious home in Mumbai and Punjab: Swimming pool, garden balcony, gazebo
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
Photos of Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan partying with Orry go viral
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhone users will soon be able to fix billing issues without leaving the app
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.