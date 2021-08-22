UPSC CDS II 2021 Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for Combined Defence Services exam II â€“ Details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) CDS II 2021 recruitment exam notification has been released. The registration process for UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination II was started on August 4. Interested candidates can apply for the UPSC CDS II exam through the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

The last date to register online is August 24. Interested and eligible candidates need to note that they can apply for the examination before the deadline.

UPSC CDS II 2021 Exam Recruitment Details

Post: Combined Defence Services Examination CDS (II), 2021

No of Vacancy: 339

Posts wise UPSC CDS 2 2021 Notification Details

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun: 100

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala: 22

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad: 32

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai: 169

Officers Training Academy, Chennai: 16

UPSC CDS II 2021 Exam Eligibility Criteria:

For IMA and OTA: Candidate must have a Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.

For Indian Naval Academy: Candidate must have a Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution.

For Air Force Academy: Candidate must have a Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit/credit card or Net Banking or challan in any branch of SBI.

For GEN/OBC: 200/-

For Female/SC/ST candidates: No fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply at upsconline.nic.in.

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: August 04, 2021

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: August 24, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee by Challan: August 23, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee by Online: August 24, 2021

UPSC CDS II 2021 Exam Date: November 14, 2021

Selection Process: Selection is based on written tests and SSB Tests/Interviews.

Notification: upsc.gov.in