UPSC CDS (II) 2020: Marks of non-recommended candidates released at upsc.gov.in - Direct link

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of the willing non-qualified candidates of the CDS Exam 2020. UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam 2 2020 was held for 344 vacancies. Candidates can check the marks available on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

The official notification reads, "In keeping with the decision of the Government of India (Department of Personnel & Training) on making available publically scores of candidates in recruitment examinations through portals with a view to providing a useful database to other employers to enable them to identify good employable candidates, the Commission issued a Disclosure Scheme for disclosing the scores and other details of the non-qualified willing candidates, who appeared in the final stage of an Examination (SSB Interview), through its website."

The final results of the CDS Exam –II, 2020 for IMA, NA & AFA courses has been declared on July 16, 2021, and for OTA (Men & Women) course has been declared on October 01, 2021.

“The scores and other details of the non-qualified candidates of IMA, NA, & AFA who opted for disclosure of their details under this Disclosure Scheme are given below in Annexure-1 (Scores out of total 600 Marks) and for non-qualified candidates of OTA at Annexure-II (Scores out of total 400 Marks)," read the official notice.

Steps to check the CDS II 2020 results for non-qualified candidates:

- Go to the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

- On the homepage, click on the link -‘UPSC CDS Marks’

- Click on the appropriate link for the CDS 2020 results

- A PDF file containing the results will appear on the screen

- Download the CDS II 2020 result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the CDS II 2020 result for non-qualified candidates: upsc.gov.in/Marks-CDS-II-2020