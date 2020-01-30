UPSC CDS (I) exam 2019: Results released, check @upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the results for Combined Defence Services Examination (I) 2019. Candidates can check the results on the official website-http://www.upsc.gov.in.

The examination is given for admission to "(i) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 111th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) and (ii) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 25th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course."

The number of vacancies for the 111th Short Service Commission Course is 225 and 15 vacancies for 25th Short Service Commission Women.

Verification of Date of Birth and Educational Qualification of these candidates will be done by the Army Head Quarter.

Steps to check the results for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2019

1. Visit the official website-http://www.upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the link-'Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2019 (OTA).'

3.PDF containing the roll numbers of the candidates will be displayed on the screen.

4. Download and take a print out for future reference.