UPSC CDS I Admit Card 2023 released at at upsc.gov.in, direct link here, exam on April 16

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card UPSC CDS I exam 2023 on March 24, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Combined Defence Service I exam can download the admit card through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CDS I admit card will be available for download till April 16. UPSC CDS I exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 16.
This recruitment drive will fill up 341 vacancies in Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, and Officers Training Academy.
The UPSC CDS application process was started on December 21 and concluded on January 10, 2023.
