UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022 released at upsc.gov.in: Here's how to download

UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022 has been released at the official website-- upsc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 07:05 PM IST

UPSC CDS 2 Admit card 2022 | Photo: PTI

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has released the admit card for UPSC CDS 2 today at the official website-- upsc.gov.in. Candidates will be able to download the UPSC CDS 2 e-admit card till September 4. 

The UPSC CDS 2 exam 2022 has been scheduled for September 4. The admitted candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing in the Examination along with proof of Identity.

UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022: How to download

  1. Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  3. Enter the login details and click on submit.
  4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Check the admit card and download it.
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

DNA Originals
More
