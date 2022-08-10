UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022 released at upsc.gov.in: Here's how to download

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has released the admit card for UPSC CDS 2 today at the official website-- upsc.gov.in. Candidates will be able to download the UPSC CDS 2 e-admit card till September 4.
The UPSC CDS 2 exam 2022 has been scheduled for September 4. The admitted candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing in the Examination along with proof of Identity.
UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022: How to download
