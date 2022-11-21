UPSC CDS 2022 result OUT at upsc.gov.in: Check important details, how to download here

UPSC CDS 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination 2022 result has been declared today (November 21). Candidates who appeared for the UPSC CDS 2022 Exam can now check their final result from the official website-- upsc.gov.in. As mane as 164 candidates have qualified the UPSC CDS exam 2022.

“The following are the lists, in order of merit of 164 (104 + 46 + 14) candidates who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in April, 2022 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 154th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 213 F(P) Course,” reads the official notification.

UPSC CDS I Final Result 2022: How to download