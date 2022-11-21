Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

UPSC CDS 2022 result OUT at upsc.gov.in: Check important details, how to download here

UPSC CDS Exam 2022 result has been declared at upsc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 11:59 PM IST

UPSC CDS 2022 result OUT at upsc.gov.in: Check important details, how to download here
UPSC CDS 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination 2022 result has been declared today (November 21). Candidates who appeared for the UPSC CDS 2022 Exam can now check their final result from the official website-- upsc.gov.in. As mane as 164 candidates have qualified the UPSC CDS exam 2022. 

“The following are the lists, in order of merit of 164 (104 + 46 + 14) candidates who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in April, 2022 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 154th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 213 F(P) Course,” reads the official notification.

Read: CBSE, ICSCE, UP, TN, MP, Maharashtra Board Exam 2023: Check latest updates on board exams 2023 here

UPSC CDS I Final Result 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022."
  • A new webpage will open on the screen
  • Your UPSC CDS I Final Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Greek salad to basic sprouts: Include these delicious and healthy salads in your diet
Navratri 2022: Food items people with diabetes should eat and avoid while fasting
Yoga for anxiety: These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with stress
Tired of insomnia? Check these 5 foods that might be killing your sleep at night
Don't like bitter gourd? Know its not so bitter health benefits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University CSAS spot round seat allocation released at du.ac.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.