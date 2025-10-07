Add DNA as a Preferred Source
EDUCATION

UPSC CDS 2 result 2025 expected soon at upsconline.nic.in; step-by-step guide to download scorecard

The UPSC CSD merit list will be available on the official portals- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in, once the result announced.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 03:07 PM IST

UPSC CDS 2 result 2025 expected soon at upsconline.nic.in; step-by-step guide to download scorecard
    The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to declare the result of the Combined Defence Services (CDS 2) exam 2025 soon. Once announced, the candidates will be able to check the UPSC CDS II exam result on the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. The UPSC CSD merit list will be available on the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

    UPSC CDS 2 result 2025: Direct link, websites to check

    • upsc.gov.in
    • upsconline.nic.in.

    According to the notification, the exam was conducted on September 14 in three shifts: 9.00 am to 11.00 am, 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm. UPSC aims to fill 453 vacancies. Applications were invited until June 20, 2025.

    UPSC CDS 2 result 2025: Steps to download CDS II result 2025

    • Visit the official website upsc.gov.in
    • Go to the Results tab
    • Click on the CDS 2 result 2025 link
    • Log in and download their result
    • Take a printout for future reference

    The UPSC CDS 2 exam shortlisted applicants will be called for the interview phase. Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) and Picture Perception and Description Test (PP&DT) are part of stage one of the UPSC CDS interview round. Psychology tests, Group Testing Officer (GTO) tasks, and a final conference are part of stage two.

    The selected applicants receive a monthly salary of Rs 56,100. A basic salary of Rs 56,100 per month is paid to the Lieutenant when they are selected for training. Military Service Pay, Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Transportation Allowance, and Special Allowance are all included in the compensation package.

