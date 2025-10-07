UPSC CDS 2 result 2025 expected soon at upsconline.nic.in; step-by-step guide to download scorecard

Amid Bihar Elections 2025 buzz, can you guess 'State Icon' Maithili Thakur's only Bollywood song from Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film? Not Drishyam, but..
EDUCATION
The UPSC CSD merit list will be available on the official portals- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in, once the result announced.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to declare the result of the Combined Defence Services (CDS 2) exam 2025 soon. Once announced, the candidates will be able to check the UPSC CDS II exam result on the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. The UPSC CSD merit list will be available on the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.
According to the notification, the exam was conducted on September 14 in three shifts: 9.00 am to 11.00 am, 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm. UPSC aims to fill 453 vacancies. Applications were invited until June 20, 2025.
The UPSC CDS 2 exam shortlisted applicants will be called for the interview phase. Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) and Picture Perception and Description Test (PP&DT) are part of stage one of the UPSC CDS interview round. Psychology tests, Group Testing Officer (GTO) tasks, and a final conference are part of stage two.
The selected applicants receive a monthly salary of Rs 56,100. A basic salary of Rs 56,100 per month is paid to the Lieutenant when they are selected for training. Military Service Pay, Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Transportation Allowance, and Special Allowance are all included in the compensation package.