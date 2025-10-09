Add DNA as a Preferred Source
UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 DECLARED at upsc.gov.in; get direct LINK here

UPSC CDS Result: The marksheet of the candidates will be available on the commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of the OTA course.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 08:33 PM IST

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 DECLARED at upsc.gov.in; get direct LINK here
UPSC CDS Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 at its official website. The UPSC CDS 2 exam was conducted on September 14, 2025, in three shifts to fill the 453 vacancies. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Defence Service 2 examination can check the results at upsc.gov.in. 

The candidates who have qualified in the written examination and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website --  www.joinindianarmy.nic.in -- enabling them to receive call-up information for SSB interview. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again.

Steps to download CDS 2 2025 Result

Step 1: Visit upsc.gov.in
Step 2: Click "UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025" link.
Step 3: You will be redirected to a page where press Ctrl+F and search your roll number
Step 4: Save and download the result PDF

Get the direct link HERE.

The marksheet of the candidates will be available on the commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of the OTA course (after conducting the SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.

READ | SSC announces key reforms, launches official X account, allows candidates to...; check details here

 

