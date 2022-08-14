UPSC CDS 2 Result 2022 DECLARED at upsc.gov.in: See how to check here

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 Result 2021 has been declared at the official website--upsc.gov.in. UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021 was declared as the final result for the OTA held earlier. The Commission had earlier mentioned that the CDS 2 marks of recommended candidates are expected about 15 days after the result is released. However, the marks are now available.

UPSC CDS II Result 2021: How to download marks

Candidates must visit the official website-- upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Marks of Recommended Candidates: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021'

A new page would open with the PDF file

Scroll through it to find your name and marks next to it

You may also download the UPSC CDS 2 result PDF, if needed.

