UPSC CDS 2 Result 2022 DECLARED at upsc.gov.in: See how to check here

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021 has been declared at upsc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 01:48 PM IST

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 Result 2021 has been declared at the official website--upsc.gov.in. UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021 was declared as the final result for the OTA held earlier. The Commission had earlier mentioned that the CDS 2 marks of recommended candidates are expected about 15 days after the result is released. However, the marks are now available.

UPSC CDS II Result 2021: How to download marks

  • Candidates must visit the official website-- upsc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Marks of Recommended Candidates: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021'
  • A new page would open with the PDF file
  • Scroll through it to find your name and marks next to it
  • You may also download the UPSC CDS 2 result PDF, if needed.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy for faculty posts, apply at aiimsnagpur.edu.in
