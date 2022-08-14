UPSC CDS 2 Result 2022 DECLARED at upsc.gov.in: See how to check here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 Result 2021 has been declared at the official website--upsc.gov.in. UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021 was declared as the final result for the OTA held earlier. The Commission had earlier mentioned that the CDS 2 marks of recommended candidates are expected about 15 days after the result is released. However, the marks are now available.
UPSC CDS II Result 2021: How to download marks
