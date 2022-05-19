UPSC CDS 2 Recruitment 2022 Notification: Apply for 339 posts at upsc.gov.in, Know eligibility, how to apply online

File photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for Combined Defence Services (CDS-II) 339 posts. The last date to apply is June 07, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS II 2022 Exam Vacancy Details

Combined Defence Services Examination CDS (II), 2022: 339 posts

Course/ Posts wise UPSC CDS 2 2022 Notification Details

155th (DE) Course commencing in July, 2023: Indian Military Academy, Dehradun: 100 posts

Executive General Service/Hydro Course commencing in July, 2023: Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala: 22 posts

Pre-Flying Training Course commencing in July, 2023: Air Force Academy, Hyderabad: 32 posts

118th SSC (Men) Course (NT) commencing in October, 2023: Officers’ Training Academy Chennai: 169 posts

32nd SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in October, 2023: Officers Training Academy Chennai: 16 posts

UPSC CDS II 2022 Exam Eligibility Criteria

For I.M.A. and OTA: Candidate must have a degree of a recognised University or equivalent.

For Indian Naval Academy: Candidate must have a Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution.

For Air Force Academy: Candidate must have a Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit/credit card or Net Banking or challan in any branch of SBI.

For GEN/OBC: 200/-

For Female/SC/ST candidates: No fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through UPSC website upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CDS II Exam Notification 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: May 18, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: June 07, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee by Challan: June 06, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee by Online: June 07, 2022

UPSC CDS II 2022 Exam Date: September 04, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Test and SSB Test/Interview.

Notification: upsc.gov.in