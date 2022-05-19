UPSC CDS 2 Recruitment 2022 Notification: Apply for 339 posts at upsc.gov.in, Know eligibility, how to apply online

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for Combined Defence Services (CDS-II) 339 posts. The last date to apply is June 07, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsc.gov.in.
UPSC CDS II 2022 Exam Vacancy Details
Combined Defence Services Examination CDS (II), 2022: 339 posts
Course/ Posts wise UPSC CDS 2 2022 Notification Details
155th (DE) Course commencing in July, 2023: Indian Military Academy, Dehradun: 100 posts
Executive General Service/Hydro Course commencing in July, 2023: Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala: 22 posts
Pre-Flying Training Course commencing in July, 2023: Air Force Academy, Hyderabad: 32 posts
118th SSC (Men) Course (NT) commencing in October, 2023: Officers’ Training Academy Chennai: 169 posts
32nd SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in October, 2023: Officers Training Academy Chennai: 16 posts
UPSC CDS II 2022 Exam Eligibility Criteria
For I.M.A. and OTA: Candidate must have a degree of a recognised University or equivalent.
For Indian Naval Academy: Candidate must have a Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution.
For Air Force Academy: Candidate must have a Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.
Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit/credit card or Net Banking or challan in any branch of SBI.
For GEN/OBC: 200/-
For Female/SC/ST candidates: No fee
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through UPSC website upsconline.nic.in.
UPSC CDS II Exam Notification 2022: Important Dates
Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: May 18, 2022
Last Date for Submission of Online Application: June 07, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee by Challan: June 06, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee by Online: June 07, 2022
UPSC CDS II 2022 Exam Date: September 04, 2022
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Test and SSB Test/Interview.
Notification: upsc.gov.in