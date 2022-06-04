UPSC CDS 2 2021: Final result declared, steps to check

UPSC CDS 2 final result out

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC CDS 2 final result 2021 has been declared. The final result for Combined Defence Service, CDS can now be checked from the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

A total of 142 candidates have passed the UPSC CDS 2 2021 exam. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can follow the below given steps to check their result.

UPSC CDS 2 Final result 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC CDS II Final result 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The marks of the candidates will be available on the website after the declaration of the final result of the Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of UPSC.

