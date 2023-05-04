Search icon
UPSC CDS 1 result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

Candidates can check it on the official website, upsc.gov.in. The exam was held on April 16.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 02:53 PM IST

File photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Combined Defence Services Exam or UPSC CDS 1 exam 2023 results on the official website. Candidates can check it on the official website, upsc.gov.in. The exam was held on April 16.

A total of 6,518 applicants have qualified for the interview round, according to the commission. The notice of the results includes the roll numbers of the selected candidates.

“The mark-sheet of candidates who have not qualified, will be available on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days,” UPSC said.

UPSC CDS 1 result 2023: Steps to check

  • Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.
  • Go to the “Written Result - Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023” link.
  • A PDF file will open.
  • Scroll down till you see the list of roll numbers.
  • Enter your roll number and view CDS 1 result.

UPSC CDS 1 result 2023: Direct link

