HomeEducation

EDUCATION

UPSC CDS 1 2026: Registration begins for 451 posts at upsc.gov.in, exam to be held on THIS date; Check details here

UPSC CDS 1 Exam Notification 2026: UPSC has released the CDS 1 2026 notification for 451 vacancies in IMA, INA, AFA, and OTA. The application process starts on 10th December 2025 and ends on 30th December 2025.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 12, 2025, 01:07 PM IST

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the notification for Combined Defence Services (CDS) 1 2026. The application process for this prestigious examination began on 10th December 2025 and will remain open until 30th December 2025. Aspirants wishing to join prominent Indian defence academies such as the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers Training Academy (OTA) can apply online through the official UPSC portal at upsconline.nic.in.

The CDS 1 2026 exam provides a great opportunity to join the Indian Armed Forces and serve in key positions. As per the official notification, the exam is set to be held on 12th April 2026.

Important Details of UPSC CDS 1 2026

CDS 1 2026 is a national-level examination conducted by the UPSC twice a year to select candidates for officer-level roles across multiple defence services. Below is an overview of essential information related to the exam:

  • Conducting Body: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
  • Exam Name: Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) 1 2026
  • Notification Release Date: 10 December 2025
  • Application Start Date: 10 December 2025
  • Last Date to Apply: 30 December 2025
  • Exam Date: 12 April 2026
  • Mode of Application: Online at upsconline.nic.in
  • Vacancies: A total of 451 posts across various academies
  • Official Website: upsc.gov.in / upsconline.nic.in

CDS 1 2026 Application Process

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria and are interested in applying for the CDS 1 2026 exam can follow these simple steps to complete the application:

  1. Visit the official UPSC website (upsconline.nic.in).
  2. Register for the Universal Registration Number (URN) by completing the three modules: Account Creation, Universal Registration, and Common Application Form. After receiving the URN, proceed with the application.
  3. Log in to the fourth module using your URN and fill out the application form.
  4. Provide personal and educational details as required, and upload scanned copies of the necessary documents.
  5. Pay the application fee, as mentioned in the official notification.
  6. Review your application, submit the form, and keep a copy for future reference.

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Application Fee

The application fee for CDS 1 2026 must be paid online, and candidates can use various payment options, including credit/debit cards (Visa, Master, Rupay), UPI, or internet banking. The application fee is non-refundable and is structured as follows:

  • General / OBC (Male): Rs 200
  • SC / ST / Female / PwBD: Exempted from fee payment

Eligibility Criteria for CDS 1 2026

Before applying, candidates must meet the following eligibility criteria based on nationality, age limit, and educational qualifications:

Nationality: Must be a citizen of India or a subject of Nepal/Bhutan or a Tibetan refugee who came to India before 1962 with the intention of settling permanently.

Age Limit:

Indian Military Academy (IMA): Unmarried male candidates born between 2nd January 2003 and 1st January 2008.

Indian Naval Academy (INA): Unmarried male candidates born between 2nd January 2003 and 1st January 2008.

Air Force Academy (AFA): Candidates aged between 20 to 24 years as of 1st January 2027 (i.e., born between 2nd January 2003 and 1st January 2007). Candidates with a valid Commercial Pilot License (CPL) are eligible up to 26 years (born between 2nd January 2001 and 1st January 2007).

Officers Training Academy (OTA): Unmarried male candidates born between 2nd January 2003 and 1st January 2008, and for female candidates, similar age limits apply.

Educational Qualifications:

IMA & OTA: A graduate degree from a recognised university or equivalent.

INA: A degree in Engineering from a recognised university or institution.

AFA: A degree from a recognised university with Physics and Mathematics at the 10+2 level or a Bachelor of Engineering.

The UPSC CDS 1 2026 presents a prime opportunity for aspirants to serve in the Indian Armed Forces. Interested candidates should ensure they meet all the eligibility criteria and complete their application before the deadline. With the exam set for 12th April 2026, candidates have sufficient time to prepare thoroughly for this prestigious examination.

