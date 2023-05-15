Search icon
UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply over 300 posts at upsc.gov.in, check eligibility criteria

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 15, 2023, 06:51 AM IST

File photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to conclude the application process soon for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023 exam online through the official website-- upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is May 16, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 322 posts in the organisation.

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023: Important dates

  • Opening date of application: April 26, 2023
  • Closing date of application: May 16, 2023
  • Correction window: May 17 to May 23, 2023
  • Written exam: August 6, 2023

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

  • BSF: 86 posts
  • CRPF: 55 posts
  • CISF: 91 posts
  • ITBP: 60 posts
  • SSB: 30 posts

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University or institute. Candidate must be 20 years of age and must not have attained the age of 25 years on August 1, 2023, to apply for the exam.

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

The candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 200 [excepting SC/ST/Female candidates who are exempted from payment of fee] either by remitting the money in any branch of State Bank of India by cash or by using any Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using net banking of any Bank.

Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023: Know how to check result through SMS, websites
