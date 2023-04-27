Search icon
UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023 over 300 vacancy: Eligibility, application fee, and more

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023 registration process is underway at the official website-- upsc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 06:07 PM IST

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023| Photo: PTI

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023 exam online through the official site-- upsc.gov.in. The registration process was started on April 26 and will end on May 16, 2023. This recruitment drive is being conducted to hire as much as 322 posts in the organisation.

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023: Important dates

  • Opening date of application: April 26, 2023
  • Closing date of application: May 16, 2023
  • Correction window: May 17 to May 23, 2023
  • Written exam: August 6, 2023

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

  • BSF: 86 posts
  • CRPF: 55 posts
  • CISF: 91 posts
  • ITBP: 60 posts
  • SSB: 30 posts

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the job must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University or institute. Candidate must be 20 years of age and must not have attained the age of 25 years on August 1, 2023, to apply for the exam.

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

The candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 200 [excepting SC/ST/Female candidates who are exempted from payment of fee] either by remitting the money in any branch of State Bank of India by cash or by using any Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using net banking of any Bank.

