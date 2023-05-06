UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023: Application process to end soon for over 300 posts at upsc.gov.in, know how to apply

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023 exam online through the official website-- upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is May 16, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 322 posts in the organisation.
UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023: Important dates
UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details
UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023: Eligibility criteria
Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University or institute. Candidate must be 20 years of age and must not have attained the age of 25 years on August 1, 2023, to apply for the exam.
UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023: Application Fees
The candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 200 [excepting SC/ST/Female candidates who are exempted from payment of fee] either by remitting the money in any branch of State Bank of India by cash or by using any Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using net banking of any Bank.