UPSC CAPF interview schedule 2022 released at upsc.gov.in; know how to check

The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) to conduct the Central Armed Police Force(ACs) Exam, 2022 from July 3, 2023. Candidates can download UPSC CAPF Interview Schedule 2022 through the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. The interview round is scheduled to be conducted from July 3 to July 17, 2023. The interview schedule has been released for 762 candidates.

UPSC Central Armed Police Force(ACs) Examination, 2022 Interview Schedule: How to Download