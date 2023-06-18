UPSC CAPF interview schedule 2022 released at upsc.gov.in; know how to check

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 07:01 AM IST
The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) to conduct the Central Armed Police Force(ACs) Exam, 2022 from July 3, 2023. Candidates can download UPSC CAPF Interview Schedule 2022 through the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. The interview round is scheduled to be conducted from July 3 to July 17, 2023. The interview schedule has been released for 762 candidates.
UPSC Central Armed Police Force(ACs) Examination, 2022 Interview Schedule: How to Download
- Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in
- Click on the “Interview Schedule: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022” link
- A new PDF document will appear on the screen.
- Your UPSC CAPF Interview Schedule 2022 will appear on the screen.
- Download UPSC CAPF Interview Schedule 2022 PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.