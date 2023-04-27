Search icon
UPSC CAPF 2023: Apply for 322 posts at upsconline.nic.in, check selection process, last date

Interested candidates can apply for UPSC CAPF(ACs) through the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 07:28 AM IST

UPSC CAPF 2023 Application Form: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for UPSC CAPF(ACs) through the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply is May 16, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 322 vacant posts in the organisation. however, the number of vacancies are liable to alteration.

Eligibility Criteria: candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree of a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification.

UPSC CAPF 2023 How to apply:

  • Visit the official website of the UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.
  • Register yourself on the portal.
  • Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Submit the application and take a printout of the application form

Important dates:

  • UPSC CAPF Application Form Starting Date Link: April 26, 2023
  • UPSC CAPF Online Application Form Last Date Link: May 16, 2023
  • UPSC CAPF Exam Date 2023: August 6, 2023
  • Official Website to Check: upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CAPF 2023 Notification

