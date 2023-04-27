UPSC CAPF 2023: Apply for 322 posts at upsconline.nic.in, check selection process, last date

UPSC CAPF 2023 Application Form: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for UPSC CAPF(ACs) through the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply is May 16, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 322 vacant posts in the organisation. however, the number of vacancies are liable to alteration.
Eligibility Criteria: candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree of a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification.
UPSC CAPF 2023 How to apply:
Important dates: