UPSC CAPF 2022 admit card released at upsc.gov.in, exam on August 7

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) ( CAPF) Exam. Candidates can download UPSC CAPF 2022 admit card through the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CAPF exam 2022 will be held on August 7 and will include two papers. The first paper will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second paper will be from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

UPSC CAPF exam 2022: Steps to download admit card

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

Click on 'e - Admit Card: CAPF' on the homepage under what’s new section

Click on the admit card link

Enter your credentials and log in

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link UPSC CAPF Exam admit card 2022