UPSC Calendar 2024 released at upsc.gov.in, CSE Prelims to be held on May 26, check exam schedule here

File photo

UPSC Calendar 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule for next year on May 10, 2023. According to the UPSC Calendar 2024, the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024 will be conducted on May 26, 2024, and notification will be released on February 14, 2024. The last date to apply for Civil Services Preliminary exam will be March 5, 2024.

UPSC Aspirants can download the UPSC annual exam calendar from the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.“The dates of UPSC notification, application form, exam, and duration of examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances require, mentioned by the commission,” reads the official notice.

However, Civil Services (Main) Exam 2024 is scheduled to be held on September 20, 2024. The Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2023 will be conducted on November 24, 2024.

UPSC Calendar 2024: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of UPSC, at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Calendar’ option.

Now click on the ‘Annual Calendar 2024’ option.

A new PDF will open.

Scroll down the PDF to check the examination date of various exams.

Save the pdf and download it for future reference.

UPSC Calendar 2024: direct link