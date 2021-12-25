UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 187 posts at upsc.gov.in – Check last date, eligibility and application fee

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for 187 vacancies including Assistant Engineer and other posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is January 14, 2022.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Commissioner: 2 Posts

Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance: 157 Posts

Junior Time Scale (JTS): 17 Posts

Administrative Officer: 9 Posts

Assistant Professor: 2 Post

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Commissioner: Candidate must have a Master’s Degree in Agricultural Economics or Agricultural Extension or Agronomy or Entomology or Nematology or Genetics and Plant Breeding or Agriculture Botany or Plant Biotechnology or Plant Pathology or Plant Physiology or Seed Science and Technology or Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry OR Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance: Candidate must have a Master’s Degree in Science in one of the subject viz. Physics, Chemistry (Inorganic), Chemistry (Organic) from a recognized University

Junior Time Scale (JTS): Candidate must have a Degree of a recognized University; Diploma in Social Work or Labour Welfare or Industrial Relations or Personnel Management or Labour Law from a recognized University or Institution

Administrative Officer: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree of a recognized University

Assistant Professor: Candidate must have a Degree in Ayurveda Medicine from a University established by law or statutory board/faculty/examining body of Indian Medicine or equivalent as recognized under Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970.

Application Fee: Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Notification: upsc.gov.in