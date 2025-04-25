The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final results of Civil Service Exam (CSE) 2024 on Tuesday, i.e., April 22. A total of 1,009 candidates made it to to the final list. As congratulatory messages started flooding the internet, there was one voice that stood out.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final results of Civil Service Exam (CSE) 2024 on Tuesday, i.e., April 22. A total of 1,009 candidates made it to to the final list. As congratulatory messages started flooding the internet, there was one voice that stood out - no, not for congratulating the successful candidates but to motivate those who could'nt make it this time.

Arpita Sharma, once an UPSC aspirant who couldn't clear the exam, shared her journey in a now-viral series of posts on 'X'. Her post touched hearts of those who found themselves scrolling through the list endlessly without finding their names on it. "I was once an Aspirant too. Prepared for #UPSC for years but did not let the result tame my self esteem down. Here is my story for those who did not find their names in the list today", Sharma wrote in the introductory note.

Being the elder daughter of the family, it was a "BIG" responsibility for her to clear the exam to set an example for her siblings, Arpita shares. "2 months before my attempt, my father passed away. All of a sudden, I became the sole earner too", she added.

She further reflected on how she had felt over-burdened with expectations. "Gave my attempt under several expectations:- Clear karna hi hai varna I will be forced to get married- Being the sole earner, had to also make sure that my younger siblings complete their education without any obstacleCousins, relatives were waiting to make fun of us", Arpita writes.

She further revealed that she couldn't succeed in the UPSC exam, despite best of her endeavours. "result: I could not make it to the final list. People taunted. Relatives left us alone but made sure we were nicely trolled. I could not cry because I had to be the pillar of strength for my mother and siblings. But, something within shattered", she said.

This is when she received a message from her mentor, Vimal Rathore, that instilled in her a little ray of hope for the future.

"I was about to give up. But did not. Why? Because I received a message from my mentor@vimal8rathore, the one who taught me how to teach, how to think not with sheer emotions but with a balance of logic and empathy", she writes.

Arpita further realised how one's attitude can change the way one views setbacks and challenges in life. "One message and I wiped up my tears, stepped out of my bed and knew that this exam can not define me. What defines me is my ATTITUDE towards any challenge in life", she continues.

Take a look at the post

"And since then, I have not looked back.I worked, sharpened my teaching skills, worked on what I was good at, started exploring my purpose and passion (I still am). For me, my one ray of sunshine was@vimal8rathore's message", she added.

Concluding her post on an encouraging note for the aspirants, Arpita added, "Didn’t clear UPSC 2024? Say this out loud —“I am not defined by an exam, but by how I rise after it. I am not what people say, I am what I choose to become. This is my life — and I will create magic with it. One life. One shot.Let’s make it beautiful. I am here for all of you warriors!".