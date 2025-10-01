UPSC Alert! After Puja Khedkar case, UPSC now set to verify documents through DigiLocker to curb cheating, details here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Chairman Ajay Kumar on Wednesday, i.e., October 1, announced that the recruitment body would start accepting candidates’ certificates through DigiLocker, the government-based platform to store and verify documents.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Chairman Ajay Kumar on Wednesday, i.e., October 1, announced that the recruitment body would start accepting candidates’ certificates through DigiLocker, the government-based platform to store and verify documents, to curb cheating and malpractices. The announcement comes against the backdrop of the Puja Khedkar case, the suspended trainee IAS officer who was accused of misusing the OBC and disability quota.

As the UPSC kicked off its centenary celebrations on Wednesday, Kumar addressed a virtual town hall broadcast by Doordarshan, accepting questions from aspirants sent via email and posted on social media. Responding to a query on cheating and malpractices in the exam, with reference to the Puja Khedkar case, he said, "We are very clear on this. We have absolutely zero tolerance for cheating."

Kumar also pointed out that the candidates caught cheating in exams were suspended for at least three years, and in the case of criminal cheating, legal action was taken. "Puja Khedkar is facing action. The strictest possible action will be taken as per rules," he affirmed.

On issue of fake certificates

On the issue of fake certificates being submitted by candidates, as happened in the case of the suspended trainee officer Puja Khedkar, Ajay Kumar asserted that the UPSC would soon start accepting certificates through DigiLocker. Candidates submit different certificates, including caste certificates, benchmark disability certificates, and income certificates, to avail the benefits of reservation.

"Many times, questions arise whether the certificates submitted have been issued by the issuing authority or not. We are going to soon start taking these certificates through DigiLocker so that the authenticity is maintained," he said.

