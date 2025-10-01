UPSC Alert! After Puja Khedkar case, UPSC now set to verify documents through DigiLocker to curb cheating, details here

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Divya Khosla Kumar shares her eating habits; what she eats and avoids to stay healthy

Shah Rukh Khan becomes world's richest actor, beats Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift, Arnold Schwarzenegger; billionaire King Khan's net worth is..

IND vs WI Test series: Live streaming, head-to-head records, possible Playing XI and more

Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu breaks silence on Indian users' data amid Arattai app popularity: 'Customer data is hosted in...'

China's DF-5C Missile: Game-changer that threatens global nuclear balance

Behind Trump's Gaza Blueprint: What India stands to gain or lose

PM Modi, US President Trump likely to hold meeting in Malaysia, first since tariff war

Physics Wallah’s Alakh Pandey debuts in Hurun Rich List 2025, his net worth is Rs..., know story behind India’s biggest ed-tech

This Bollywood diva was called 'dayan, national vamp', dated Pakistani star cricketer, then broke up before marriage due to.., she is..

Twinkle Khanna reveals hair care secrets for gorgeous hair, Inspired by mother Dimple Kapadia

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Divya Khosla Kumar shares her eating habits; what she eats and avoids to stay healthy

Divya Khosla Kumar shares her eating habits; what she eats and avoids to be fit

Shah Rukh Khan becomes world's richest actor, beats Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift, Arnold Schwarzenegger; billionaire King Khan's net worth is..

Shah Rukh Khan becomes world's richest actor, beats Tom Cruise, Schwarzenegger

IND vs WI Test series: Live streaming, head-to-head records, possible Playing XI and more

IND vs WI Test series: Live streaming, head-to-head records, possible Playing XI

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

UPSC Alert! After Puja Khedkar case, UPSC now set to verify documents through DigiLocker to curb cheating, details here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Chairman Ajay Kumar on Wednesday, i.e., October 1, announced that the recruitment body would start accepting candidates’ certificates through DigiLocker, the government-based platform to store and verify documents.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 04:58 PM IST

UPSC Alert! After Puja Khedkar case, UPSC now set to verify documents through DigiLocker to curb cheating, details here
Representative Image (iStock)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Chairman Ajay Kumar on Wednesday, i.e., October 1, announced that the recruitment body would start accepting candidates’ certificates through DigiLocker, the government-based platform to store and verify documents, to curb cheating and malpractices. The announcement comes against the backdrop of the Puja Khedkar case, the suspended trainee IAS officer who was accused of misusing the OBC and disability quota. 

As the UPSC kicked off its centenary celebrations on Wednesday, Kumar addressed a virtual town hall broadcast by Doordarshan, accepting questions from aspirants sent via email and posted on social media. Responding to a query on cheating and malpractices in the exam, with reference to the Puja Khedkar case, he said, "We are very clear on this. We have absolutely zero tolerance for cheating."

Kumar also pointed out that the candidates caught cheating in exams were suspended for at least three years, and in the case of criminal cheating, legal action was taken. "Puja Khedkar is facing action. The strictest possible action will be taken as per rules," he affirmed. 

On issue of fake certificates 

On the issue of fake certificates being submitted by candidates, as happened in the case of the suspended trainee officer Puja Khedkar, Ajay Kumar asserted that the UPSC would soon start accepting certificates through DigiLocker. Candidates submit different certificates, including caste certificates, benchmark disability certificates, and income certificates, to avail the benefits of reservation. 

"Many times, questions arise whether the certificates submitted have been issued by the issuing authority or not. We are going to soon start taking these certificates through DigiLocker so that the authenticity is maintained," he said.

ALSO READ | BIG trouble for sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar as missing truck driver found at her Pune-based home, here's what happened

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi commuters alert! Traffic Police announce restrictions, diversions in these areas ahead of PM Modi’s visit to CR Park for Durga Puja
Delhi commuters alert! Traffic Police announce restrictions, diversions in these
Alia Bhatt melts hearts with special birthday post for Ranbir Kapoor, shares Raha’s adorable handmade card: 'Best papa...'
Alia Bhatt melts hearts with special birthday post for Ranbir Kapoor
This ‘Terror of Bengal’ flower has hidden healing powers, but it is extremely harmful in various ways, found in India's...
This deadly ‘Terror of Bengal’ flower has hidden healing powers you need to know
Donald Trump’s new target, announces 100% tariff on THESE goods, blames foreign countries for stealing...
Donald Trump’s new target, announces 100% tariff on foreign movies, furniture
Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s courtroom drama
Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar film
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE