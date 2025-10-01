UPSC Alert! After Puja Khedkar case, UPSC now set to verify documents through DigiLocker to curb cheating, details here

Divya Khosla Kumar shares her eating habits; what she eats and avoids to stay healthy
Shah Rukh Khan becomes world's richest actor, beats Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift, Arnold Schwarzenegger; billionaire King Khan's net worth is..
IND vs WI Test series: Live streaming, head-to-head records, possible Playing XI and more
Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu breaks silence on Indian users' data amid Arattai app popularity: 'Customer data is hosted in...'
China's DF-5C Missile: Game-changer that threatens global nuclear balance
Behind Trump's Gaza Blueprint: What India stands to gain or lose
PM Modi, US President Trump likely to hold meeting in Malaysia, first since tariff war
Physics Wallah’s Alakh Pandey debuts in Hurun Rich List 2025, his net worth is Rs..., know story behind India’s biggest ed-tech
This Bollywood diva was called 'dayan, national vamp', dated Pakistani star cricketer, then broke up before marriage due to.., she is..
Twinkle Khanna reveals hair care secrets for gorgeous hair, Inspired by mother Dimple Kapadia
EDUCATION
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Chairman Ajay Kumar on Wednesday, i.e., October 1, announced that the recruitment body would start accepting candidates’ certificates through DigiLocker, the government-based platform to store and verify documents.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Chairman Ajay Kumar on Wednesday, i.e., October 1, announced that the recruitment body would start accepting candidates’ certificates through DigiLocker, the government-based platform to store and verify documents, to curb cheating and malpractices. The announcement comes against the backdrop of the Puja Khedkar case, the suspended trainee IAS officer who was accused of misusing the OBC and disability quota.
As the UPSC kicked off its centenary celebrations on Wednesday, Kumar addressed a virtual town hall broadcast by Doordarshan, accepting questions from aspirants sent via email and posted on social media. Responding to a query on cheating and malpractices in the exam, with reference to the Puja Khedkar case, he said, "We are very clear on this. We have absolutely zero tolerance for cheating."
Kumar also pointed out that the candidates caught cheating in exams were suspended for at least three years, and in the case of criminal cheating, legal action was taken. "Puja Khedkar is facing action. The strictest possible action will be taken as per rules," he affirmed.
On the issue of fake certificates being submitted by candidates, as happened in the case of the suspended trainee officer Puja Khedkar, Ajay Kumar asserted that the UPSC would soon start accepting certificates through DigiLocker. Candidates submit different certificates, including caste certificates, benchmark disability certificates, and income certificates, to avail the benefits of reservation.
"Many times, questions arise whether the certificates submitted have been issued by the issuing authority or not. We are going to soon start taking these certificates through DigiLocker so that the authenticity is maintained," he said.
ALSO READ | BIG trouble for sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar as missing truck driver found at her Pune-based home, here's what happened