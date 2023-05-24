UPSC 2022 success story: Wheelchair bound woman suffering from memory loss cracks IAS exam; know her mantra

UPSC 2022 candidate Sherin Shahana (Photo - Twitter)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results of the UPSC exam 2022 on Tuesday, with Delhi’s Ishita Kishore securing the first rank. A 25-year-old woman called T K Sherin Shahana also cleared the UPSC exam, and her story is nothing short of inspiring.

T K Sherin Shahana secured the 913th rank in the UPSC Civil Services exam 2022, but she faced her fair share of obstacles. Sherin Shahana ended up clearing the UPSC 2022 examination on the first attempt, despite having to relearn how to read and write just a few years ago!

Yes, you heard that right! T K Sherin Shahana ended up clearing the UPSC exam 2022 despite being in a wheelchair and having a traumatic accident just a few years back. Because of the accident, Shahana also lost her memory and was unable to read or write.

T K Sherin Shahana’s UPSC 2022 success story

As per the New Indian Express, Sherin Shahana suffered a traumatic incident in 2017, when she fell of the terrace of her house. Shahana was in a coma for a month and had broken her back as well as several ribs, ending up in a wheelchair.

This was not the worst of all, as after Shahana woke up, she suffered memory loss. The trauma of the accident combined with the shock of losing her father a while back led to her losing her memory, and she could not even remember how to read or write.

Shahana was unable to move her hands or even pick up a book. However, this did not kill her dream to become a civil services officer. She soon learned how to read and write at the age of 22, and enrolled in a coaching centre that has a special programme for disabled candidates.

Against all odds, T K Sherin Shahana ended up clearing the UPSC exam 2022 in her first attempt, achieving her dreams.

