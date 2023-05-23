UPSC 2022 Result: Jammu-Kashmir shines as Waseem Bhat, Parsanjeet Kaur top CSE exam; know their story

While Jammu and Kashmir has been disturbed area for several years due to terror and security threats, two UPSC aspirants have gone against all odds to make their Valley proud by topping the UPSC civil services exam 2022.

Jammu and Kashmir UPSC aspirants Waseem Bhat and Parsanjeet Kaur have secured top ranks in the UPSC exam 2022, with Bhatt landing on the 7th rank and Kaur securing the AIR 11. Both candidates are set to be IAS officers, representing their UT.

Check out the UPSC 2022 journey of these two candidates from Jammu and Kashmir.

Waseem Ahmad Bhat, who secured the AIR 7 in the UPSC 2022 exam, did not succeed in his first attempt at the prestigious examination. Bhat, a resident of the Dooru area of Anantnag in south Kashmir, secured the 225th rank last year.

Waseem always wanted to become an IAS officer and serve his community, a dream which has now come true with his hard work.

"My son had qualified for the exam last year. Previously, his rank was 225 but now it is seven. I am delighted. It is an inspiring and happy news for Anantnag as well as Kashmir. We are all very thankful to God," Waseem Ahmad Bhat's father, Mohammad Yusuf Bhat, said, as per PTI reports.

Waseem Bhat’s family comes from a humble background, and Bhat’s father asserted that his son worked very hard for the exams and excelled even though the family's financial condition is not sound.

Meanwhile, UPSC 2022 topper Parsanjeet Kaur secured the All India Rank 11 in the Civil Services examination and belongs to the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. She is the daughter of Nirmal Singh and Darshan Kaur, both of whom are elated with Kaur’s selection.

(With PTI inputs)

