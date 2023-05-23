UPSC 2022 Rank 1 Ishita Kishore’s mock interview goes viral; interviewer says ‘will clear exam in first attempt'

UPSC 2022 Rank 1 Ishita Kishore’s mock interview goes viral

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results of the UPSC 2022 civil services exam, and Delhi girl Ishita Kishore has topped the prestigious examination at the young age of 26. Now, Ishita’s UPSC mock interview is going viral on social media.

UPSC Rank 1 Ishita Kishore has cleared the Civil Services Exam in her third attempt and has secured the top rank across the country. The same can be reflected in her mock UPSC interview, which has garnered over one lakh views in the last few hours.

A YouTube video of Ishita Kishore sitting for a UPSC mock interview is now going viral on social media, where people are praising her skills of answering without hesitation. The interviewers in the video also praised Ishita on her confidence and skills.

IAS Ishita Kishore, who topped the UPSC 2022 exam, gave a mock interview in front of a jury to prepare for the UPSC 2022 examination. Have a look at this interview where she talked about India-China relations, her personal likes and dislikes, and more topical issues.

It is remarkable to note that even the interviewers were left stunned at the clear and direct answers given by Ishita Kishore, and they said that since it is her first attempt at the exam, this could be a “golden opportunity” for her, and she has the potential to crack UPSC exam in the first attempt.

Let it be known that Ishita has cleared the UPSC exam in her third attempt and this was the first time she qualified for the interview round. Earlier, she failed to qualify for the interview round on both attempts. The interview round is the last round for the UPSC exam.

UPSC Rank 1 Ishita Kishore belongs to Delhi and graduated from Delhi University’s premium college SRCC. She also used to work in the multinational firm Ernst and Young but decided to pursue her career in civil services, eventually topping the exam.

