Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

UPSC 2022 Rank 1 Ishita Kishore’s mock interview goes viral; interviewer says ‘will clear exam in first attempt'

The mock UPSC 2022 interview of UPSC Rank 1 Ishita Kishore is now going viral on social media, where the interviewer has said that she will clear the exam in the first attempt itself.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 06:00 PM IST

UPSC 2022 Rank 1 Ishita Kishore’s mock interview goes viral; interviewer says ‘will clear exam in first attempt'
UPSC 2022 Rank 1 Ishita Kishore’s mock interview goes viral

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results of the UPSC 2022 civil services exam, and Delhi girl Ishita Kishore has topped the prestigious examination at the young age of 26. Now, Ishita’s UPSC mock interview is going viral on social media.

UPSC Rank 1 Ishita Kishore has cleared the Civil Services Exam in her third attempt and has secured the top rank across the country. The same can be reflected in her mock UPSC interview, which has garnered over one lakh views in the last few hours.

A YouTube video of Ishita Kishore sitting for a UPSC mock interview is now going viral on social media, where people are praising her skills of answering without hesitation. The interviewers in the video also praised Ishita on her confidence and skills.

IAS Ishita Kishore, who topped the UPSC 2022 exam, gave a mock interview in front of a jury to prepare for the UPSC 2022 examination. Have a look at this interview where she talked about India-China relations, her personal likes and dislikes, and more topical issues.

It is remarkable to note that even the interviewers were left stunned at the clear and direct answers given by Ishita Kishore, and they said that since it is her first attempt at the exam, this could be a “golden opportunity” for her, and she has the potential to crack UPSC exam in the first attempt.

Let it be known that Ishita has cleared the UPSC exam in her third attempt and this was the first time she qualified for the interview round. Earlier, she failed to qualify for the interview round on both attempts. The interview round is the last round for the UPSC exam.

UPSC Rank 1 Ishita Kishore belongs to Delhi and graduated from Delhi University’s premium college SRCC. She also used to work in the multinational firm Ernst and Young but decided to pursue her career in civil services, eventually topping the exam.

READ | Meet Ishita Kishore, DU alumnus, sports enthusiast, who topped UPSC 2022

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Chiranjeevi claps muhurat shot for Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, Venky Kudumula's new film; see photos
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch
In pics: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander sets internet on fire with hot bikini looks
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
Streaming This Week: Pathaan, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Kanjoos Makhichoos, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Ishita Kishore, DU alumnus, sports enthusiast, who topped UPSC 2022
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.