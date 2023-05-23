Search icon
UPSC 2022 exam results: Smriti Mishra secures 4th rank, Ishita Kishore bags top spot, Garima Lohia at AIR 2

Ishita Kishore is overall topper this year in UPSC exam 2022 with AIR 1, while Garima Lohia is at second place.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 02:13 PM IST

Smriti Mishra secured All-India Rank (AIR) 4 in the UPSC Civil Services (Mains) Examination 2023 result declared today (May 23). Ishita Kishore is overall topper this year with AIR 1, while Garima Lohia is at second place. The third rank is bagged by Uma Harathi N. Mayur Hazarika is at AIR 5.

The UPSC declared the merit list of candidates who have been recommended for appointment based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2022 held in September, 2022 and the interviews for Personality Test held in January-May, 2023.

A total number of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

