UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021 announced at uppsc.up.nic.in, get direct link here

Candidates who have appeared for State Engineering Service exam can check the result of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 03:09 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the final result of State Engineering Services 2021. Candidates can check the result through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. The result of written exam was announced on September 29, 2022 and revised result on October 31, 2022. The interview was conducted from October 17 to November 15, 2022 for the qualified candidates. 

UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021: Steps to check

  • Visit the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.
  • Click on UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open.
  • Check the name and roll number on the file.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021: Direct link

The recruitment process was started on August 13, 2021 and ended on September 10, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 283 posts in UPPSC.  

