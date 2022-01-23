UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022: Apply for 558 posts at uppsc.up.nic.in – Check salary, eligibility

UPPSC is inviting applications for Staff Nurse (Male) Examination 2017 (558 Vacancy). The last date to apply is February 17, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Staff Nurse/Sister Grade-2 (Male) (Medical and Health Services Department, Medical Education and Training Department

No. of Vacancy: 558

Pay Scale: 44900 – 142400/- Level-7

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have passed High School Examination with Science and passed Intermediate Examination and Possess diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or B.Sc Degree in Nursing registrable with the U.P. Nurses and Midwives Council or possess a diploma in Psychiatry registrable with the U.P. Nurses and Midwives Council.

Age Limit: 21 to 40 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking or E-Challan.

For Gen/OBC/EWS Candidates 125/-

For SC/ST/Ex-S Candidates of UP only: 65/-

For PH Candidates: 25/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the UPPSC website uppsc.up.nic.in.

Starting Date for Online Application Registration: January 21, 2022

Last Date for Online Application Registration: February 17, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: February 17, 2022

Last Date for Online Application Submission: February 21, 2022

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022 Notification: uppsc.up.nic.in