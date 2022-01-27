UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 558 posts at uppsc.up.nic.in – Check pay scale, eligibility

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is inviting applications for 558 Staff Nurse (Male) posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of UPPSC – uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date to apply for is February 17, 2022.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details:

Post: Staff Nurse (Male)

No. of Vacancy: 558

Pay Scale: - Rs. 9300-34800, Grade Pay Rs. 4600/- (Revised Pay Scale Level-7 Pay Matrix Rs. 44900 - 142400/-).

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022 eligibility criteria:

Staff Nurse (Male) (Medical and Health Services Department, Medical Education and Training Department: (1) A candidate for direct recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse (Male) must-

(i) Have passed High School Examination with Science and passed Intermediate Examination of the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh or an Examination recognised by the Government as equivalent thereto.

(ii) Possess diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or B.Sc Degree in Nursing registrable with the UP Nurses and Midwives Council or possess a diploma in Psychiatry registrable with the UP Nurses and Midwives Council

(iii) Possess registration certificate from UP Nurses and Midwives Council as Nurse and Psychiatry or Possess registration certificate as Nurse and Midwives from the UP Nurses and Midwives Council.

Application Fees: In the online application process, after completing the procedure of the first stage, Category wise prescribed examination fee is to be deposited as per instructions provided in the second stage. The prescribed fee of examination for different categories is as under:-

UR/EWS/OBC category candidates is Rs 125/-

Application fees for SC/ST

Ex-Serviceman is Rs 65/-

Handicapped is Rs 25/-

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022 important dates:

Last date to pay the fees for the application is February 17

Last date to fill the application is February 21, 2022

UPPSC Staff Nurse (Male) Prelims will take place on April 10, 2022

UPPSC Staff Nurse (Male) Mains will be held on July 24, 2022

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022 Notification: uppsc.up.nic.in