UPPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 394 posts in various departments, know how to apply online

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is inviting applications for various posts across departments. The last date to apply is July 14. Interested candidates can apply for the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till July 14. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 393 posts of lecturer, officer etc., across various department of the commission.

Vacancy Details

UP Forensic Science Laboratories: 41 vacancies

UP Geology and Mining Department: 1 vacancy

UP Medical Health & Family Welfare Department: 174 vacancies

UP AYUSH (Ayurveda) Department: 127 vacancies

UP AYUSH (Homoeopathy) Department: 23 vacancies

UP AYUSH (Unani) Department: 28 vacancies

UPPSC recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

Complete One Time Registration form (OTR form)

Click on the online submission link for ‘Various posts in UPPSC’

Key in OTR details and fill the application form

Pay the application fee and submit

Check details, download, and take a printout for future reference

Application fee:

Unreserved/ Economically Weaker Sections/Other Backward Classes: Application fee Rs. 80 + Online process fee Rs 25 Total Rs 105

SC/ ST: Application fee Rs 40 + Online process fee Rs 25 Total Rs. 65/-

Disabled Category: Application fee NIL + Online process fee Rs. 25 Total = Rs. 25

Ex-Servicemen: Application fee Rs 40 + Online process fee Rs. 25 Total = Rs 65

Dependents of the Freedom Fighters/ Women/Skilled Player: According to their original category

