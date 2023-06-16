Search icon
UPPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 394 posts in various departments, know how to apply online

Interested candidates can apply for the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till July 14.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

File photo

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is inviting applications for various posts across departments. The last date to apply is July 14. Interested candidates can apply for the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till July 14. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 393 posts of lecturer, officer etc., across various department of the commission. 

Vacancy Details

  • UP Forensic Science Laboratories: 41 vacancies
  • UP Geology and Mining Department: 1 vacancy
  • UP Medical Health & Family Welfare Department: 174 vacancies
  • UP AYUSH (Ayurveda) Department: 127 vacancies
  • UP AYUSH (Homoeopathy) Department: 23 vacancies
  • UP AYUSH (Unani) Department: 28 vacancies

UPPSC recruitment 2023: Steps to apply 

  • Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in
  • Complete One Time Registration form (OTR form)
  • Click on the online submission link for ‘Various posts in UPPSC’
  • Key in OTR details and fill the application form
  • Pay the application fee and submit
  • Check details, download, and take a printout for future reference

Application fee: 
Unreserved/ Economically Weaker Sections/Other Backward Classes: Application fee Rs. 80 + Online process fee Rs 25 Total Rs 105
SC/ ST: Application fee Rs 40 + Online process fee Rs 25 Total Rs. 65/-
Disabled Category: Application fee NIL + Online process fee Rs. 25 Total = Rs. 25
Ex-Servicemen: Application fee Rs 40 + Online process fee Rs. 25 Total = Rs 65
Dependents of the Freedom Fighters/ Women/Skilled Player: According to their original category

UPPSC Recruitment 2023 notification

