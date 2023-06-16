UPPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 394 posts in various departments, know how to apply online

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is inviting applications for various posts across departments. The last date to apply is July 14. Interested candidates can apply for the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till July 14. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 393 posts of lecturer, officer etc., across various department of the commission.
Vacancy Details
UPPSC recruitment 2023: Steps to apply
Application fee:
Unreserved/ Economically Weaker Sections/Other Backward Classes: Application fee Rs. 80 + Online process fee Rs 25 Total Rs 105
SC/ ST: Application fee Rs 40 + Online process fee Rs 25 Total Rs. 65/-
Disabled Category: Application fee NIL + Online process fee Rs. 25 Total = Rs. 25
Ex-Servicemen: Application fee Rs 40 + Online process fee Rs. 25 Total = Rs 65
Dependents of the Freedom Fighters/ Women/Skilled Player: According to their original category