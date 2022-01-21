UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Exam calendar released - Check Important Dates

All aspiring candidates don't have to wait much now because the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the date of examination. As per the dates, the examination will be held between March and December this year.

Notably, there are 19 recruitment examinations announced. Interested candidates can check the annual calendar for 2022 on the official website - http://uppsc.up.nic.in/.

Here are some important dates for UPPSC examinations 2022:

- Exams will be held for candidates at various state-level administrative posts

- Exams will be conducted for the recruitment of Deputy Collector and Deputy SP

- The PCS (preliminary) - 2022 examination will be held will be conducted on June 12

- The PCS (Mains) - 2021 will be held between March 23 - 27

- Examination for recruitment of Grade B computer operator and programmer for 2021 will be held on March 5

- The examination for the recruitment of the lecturer (male/female) for the government intermediate college exam-2020 will be held on March 13

- The Assistant Professor in government degree college exam-2020 will be held on March 15

- The (PCS)-2021 main exam will be conducted by the commission from March 23

- The assistant conservator of forests (ACF)/regional forest officer (RFO) service (main exam)-2021 will be held from April 3

- The commission would hold staff nurse (male) preliminary recruitment examination-2017 (re-advertised in 2022) on April 10

- Combined state engineering services (general/special selection)-2021 exam is scheduled to be held on April 17

- The review officer (RO)/assistant review officer (ARO) (general/special selection) main exam-2021 is to be conducted on April 24

- The lecturer (government ashram system schools) main Exam-2021 will be held on May 1

- This would be followed by the veterinary officer (screening) exam-2020 set to take place on May 15 and manager (system) exam-2021 under programmer grade-2/computer operator grade-B /manager (system) exam-2021 on May 25

- The commission has scheduled staff nurse (male) main exam-2017 to be held on July 24, medical officer (community health) Ayurvedic and Unani services-2021 for July 31 and lecturer homoeopathic (screening) exam-2020 on August 14

- The assistant radio officer (screening) exam-2018 will be held on August 28 followed by the combined state/upper subordinate services (PCS)-2022 main exam from September 27