UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Mines Inspector posts at uppsc.up.nic.in, salary up to Rs 1,42,000, know how to apply

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is inviting applications for 55 Mines Inspector Vacancy in the Directorate of Geology and Mining, Uttar Pradesh. The last date to apply is July 01, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC Mines Inspector Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Mines Inspector Exam 2022

No. of Vacancy: 55

Pay Scale: 44900 – 1,42,400/- Level–7

UPPSC Mines Inspector Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Three years Diploma in Mining Engineering from an Institution recognised by AICTE.

Age Limit: 21 to 40 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking.

For Gen/OBC: 125/-

For SC/ ST: 65/-

For PH: 25/-

How to Apply: Eligible and Interested candidates may apply online through the UPPSC‘s website uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC Mines Inspector Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Pre Written Exam, Main Written Exam.

Last date for online application submission: July 01, 2022

Last date for complete online application form: July 04, 2022

Date of Preliminary Exam: Notify Soon

UPPSC Mines Inspector Recruitment 2022 Notification: uppsc.up.nic.in