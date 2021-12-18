UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Last day soon to apply for 972 posts at uppsc.up.nic.in – Check salary, last date

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to conclude the recruitment process soon for 972 Medical Officer (MO), Farm Manager, Microbiologist (Food), Lecturer and Reader posts in various departments. The last date to apply is December 23, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Post: Farm Manager

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 67700 – 208700/- Level -10

Post: Microbiologist (Food)

No. of Vacancy: 06

Pay Scale: Level -7

Post: Medical Officer Community Health (Ayurvedic and Unani)

No. of Vacancy: 962

Pay Scale: 67700 – 208700/- Level -10

Post: Lecturer IIaj Bit Tadbeer

No. of Vacancy: 01

Post: Reader Nafasiyat

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 10000 – 15200/-

Post: Lecturer Moalijat

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 15600 – 39100/-

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Category wise Details

SC: 202

OBC: 259

ST: 19

General: 386

EWS: 96

Total: 972

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Farm Manager: Candidate must have done a Postgraduate degree in Agriculture OR Graduate in Agriculture, with three years practical experience in agriculture in a recognized Institution or B.V.Sc. and A.H. Degree with B.Sc.(Ag.).

Microbiologist (Food): The candidate must have done a Post Graduate Degree in Microbiology and three years of experience.

Medical Officer: Candidate must have a Degree in Ayurveda or Unani Tib and Six month’s professional experience.

Lecturer IIaj Bit Tadbeer: Candidate must have a Five-year Degree in Unani.

Reader Nafasiyat: Candidate must have Five years Degree in Unani and Seven years of teaching experience.

Lecturer Moalijat: Candidate must have Five years Degree in Unani and Post Graduate qualification of the subject.

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking or E-Challan.

For Gen/OBC/EWS Candidates: 105/-

For SC/ST/Ex-S Candidates of UP only: 65/-

For PH Candidates: 25/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website uppsc.up.nic.in from November 23, 2021, to December 20, 2021.

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for online application registration: November 23, 2021

Last date for online application registration: December 20, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: December 20, 2021

Last Date for Online Application Submission: December 23, 2021

UPPSC Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Interview.

UPPSC Recruitment 2021 notification: uppsc.up.nic.in