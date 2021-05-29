UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Bumper job vacancies for Medical Officer Posts, check details here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is inviting applications for Medical Officer Posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of UPSC, upsc.up.nic.in. UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 will fill up 3620 posts. The last date to apply online is June 28, 2021.

UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Details:

Posts: Medical Officer Grade-II (Level-2)

Total Posts: 3620

Pay Scale: 67700-208700/ 6600/ Academic Level-11

Age Limit: 21 to 40 years (Age relaxation is permissible as per rule to the reserved category candidates)

The Medical Officers required in different specialties such as Gynaecologist, Anaesthetist, Paediatrician, Radiologist, Pathologist, General Surgeon, General Physician, Ophthalmologist, Orthopedician, E.N.T. Specialist, Dermatologist, Psychiatrist, Microbiologist, Forensic Specialist, Public Health Specialist.

UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Education Qualification: Candidate must have an MBBS degree of a university recognized by the ‘Medical Council of India’ or an undergraduate medical degree and a Postgraduate Degree (3 years) in the concerned Specialty of a university or Postgraduate Diploma (2 years) in the concerned Speciality of a university recognized by the Medical Council of India or a Postgraduate medical diploma.

UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Application Fee: The prescribed application fee for different categories:

Unreserved: Rs. 105/-

Other Backward: Rs. 105/-

Scheduled: Rs. 65/-

Scheduled Tribe: Rs. 65/-

Handicapped: Rs. 25/-

Ex-Serviceman: Rs. 65/-

Last date for the deposition of the application fee: June 25, 2021

Last date for submission of online applications: June 28, 2021

UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: Click Here