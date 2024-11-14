A committee has been formed by the Commission for RO/ARO Prelims exam.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed the RO-ARO exams and announced that the PCS preliminary exam will be held according to the old pattern. A committee has been formed by the Commission for Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Examination-2023. The committee will consider all aspects and submit its detailed report soon, CMO said. UPPSC secretary Ashok Kumar also met the protesting students.

A number of aspirants are protesting outside the UPPSC office in Prayag to press their demand for holding the exams in one shift. One of the aspirants protesting said, "PCS exam will be conducted as it was used to be conducted. The RO/ARO exam has been cancelled...But our demand is we want notice of that also and till there will be no notice on the website, we will continue to protest..."

The Commission had declared the dates of December 7 and 8 for the PCS preliminary exam, while December 22 and 23 have been declared for the RO and ARO preliminary exam.

