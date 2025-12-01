Meet ‘Belgium’s little Einstein’ who graduated in quantum physics, cleared PhD at 15, aims to...
IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 declared at ibps.in, get direct LINK to download scorecard here
UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 out: Here's how to download shortlisted candidates' roll number-wise PDF
Naga Chaitanya makes BIG statement after ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding with Raj Nidimoru: 'People will give you...'
UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 OUT: 11727 candidates qualified, check steps to download here
Arshdeep Singh reveals what Rohit Sharma said after Virat Kohli's ton against South Africa | WATCH
Who is Nishant Agarwal? BrahMos scientist arrested for 'passing defence secrets' to Pakistan cleared of charges
Former Australian cricketer stripped of Hall of Fame title after domestic violence charges, his name is...
RCB's home matches to move out of M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2026? Here's what we know so far
Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts unconventional wedding ring after marrying Raj Nidimoru, where is her engagement ring from Naga Chaitanya?
EDUCATION
Candidates who appeared for the competitive exam can now check their qualifying status through the official roll number-based PDF. The shortlisted candidates are now eligible for PCS Mains, the next stage of the recruitment process.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the results for PCS Prelims 2025 -- the first stage of the state civil services examination -- on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the competitive exam can now check their qualifying status through the official roll number-based PDF. The shortlisted candidates are now eligible for PCS Mains, the next stage of the recruitment process.
The UPPSC has uploaded the roll number-based PDF on its official website: uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can download and save the key document for future reference. Here are the steps to download the UPPSC PCS Prelims Result for 2025.
The UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 exam was held on October 12, 2025. This year, a total of 11,727 candidates have qualified for the Mains stage. The UPPSC notified 920 posts for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (PCS) 2025 across various government departments. The UPPSC is expected to soon release the official PCS Prelims cut-off for 2025 along with the scorecards. The cut-off varies for each category.