UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 out: Here's how to download shortlisted candidates' roll number-wise PDF

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the results for PCS Prelims 2025 -- the first stage of the state civil services examination -- on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the competitive exam can now check their qualifying status through the official roll number-based PDF. The shortlisted candidates are now eligible for PCS Mains, the next stage of the recruitment process.

The UPPSC has uploaded the roll number-based PDF on its official website: uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can download and save the key document for future reference. Here are the steps to download the UPPSC PCS Prelims Result for 2025.

Visit the official UPPSC website: uppsc.up.nic.in

Navigate to the Results section.

Click on UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 link.

A PDF carrying roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates will open.

You can search your roll number using the Ctrl + F shortcut.

You can also download the file and take a printout of the same for future use.

The UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 exam was held on October 12, 2025. This year, a total of 11,727 candidates have qualified for the Mains stage. The UPPSC notified 920 posts for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (PCS) 2025 across various government departments. The UPPSC is expected to soon release the official PCS Prelims cut-off for 2025 along with the scorecards. The cut-off varies for each category.