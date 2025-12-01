Meet ‘Belgium’s little Einstein’ who graduated in quantum physics, cleared PhD at 15, aims to...
IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 declared at ibps.in, get direct LINK to download scorecard here
UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 out: Here's how to download shortlisted candidates' roll number-wise PDF
Naga Chaitanya makes BIG statement after ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding with Raj Nidimoru: 'People will give you...'
UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 OUT: 11727 candidates qualified, check steps to download here
Arshdeep Singh reveals what Rohit Sharma said after Virat Kohli's ton against South Africa | WATCH
Who is Nishant Agarwal? BrahMos scientist arrested for 'passing defence secrets' to Pakistan cleared of charges
Former Australian cricketer stripped of Hall of Fame title after domestic violence charges, his name is...
RCB's home matches to move out of M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2026? Here's what we know so far
Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts unconventional wedding ring after marrying Raj Nidimoru, where is her engagement ring from Naga Chaitanya?
EDUCATION
UPPCS Prelims Results 2025: The UPPSC PCS Prelims examination is the first stage of the state civil services selection process.
UPPCS Pre Results 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPCS preliminary exam results at its official website. Candidates can now check the results at uppsc.up.nic.in. The UP PCS 2025 examination was conducted on October 12, 2025. In 2025, 11,727 candidates qualified for the mains exam. UPPSC notified 920 posts for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (PCS) 2025 across various government departments.
Step 1: Visit the official UPPSC website - uppsc.up.nic.in.
Step 2: Look for 'Notice Board' on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on 'LIST OF PROVISIONALLY QUALIFIED CANDIDATES FOR MAINS EXAM IN ADVT. NO. A-1/E-1/2025'
Step 4: The UPPCS result PDF will open, consisting of roll numbers qualified for the mains exam.
Get a direct link HERE.
Those shortlisted will proceed to the PCS Mains examination, the next crucial stage of the recruitment process.
The UPPSC will soon release the official PCS Prelims Cut Off 2025 along with the scorecards. The cut-off varies for each category.