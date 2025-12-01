UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 OUT: 11727 candidates qualified, check steps to download here

UPPCS Prelims Results 2025: The UPPSC PCS Prelims examination is the first stage of the state civil services selection process.

UPPCS Pre Results 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPCS preliminary exam results at its official website. Candidates can now check the results at uppsc.up.nic.in. The UP PCS 2025 examination was conducted on October 12, 2025. In 2025, 11,727 candidates qualified for the mains exam. UPPSC notified 920 posts for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (PCS) 2025 across various government departments.

How to check UPPSC PCS prelims result 2025

Step 1: Visit the official UPPSC website - uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for 'Notice Board' on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on 'LIST OF PROVISIONALLY QUALIFIED CANDIDATES FOR MAINS EXAM IN ADVT. NO. A-1/E-1/2025'

Step 4: The UPPCS result PDF will open, consisting of roll numbers qualified for the mains exam.

Those shortlisted will proceed to the PCS Mains examination, the next crucial stage of the recruitment process.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Cut Off 2025

The UPPSC will soon release the official PCS Prelims Cut Off 2025 along with the scorecards. The cut-off varies for each category.