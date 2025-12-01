UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 declared at uppsc.up.nic.in; get direct LINK here

UPPSC Pre Result 2025: Candidates can now check their results at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 Result: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the UP PCS preliminary exam result at its official website. Candidates who were eagerly awaiting the result can now check it at uppsc.up.nic.in. The UP PCS 2025 examination was conducted on October 12, 2025.

Steps to check UPPSC PCS prelims result 2025

Step 1: Visit the official UPPSC website: uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the link labelled 'PCS 2025 Preliminary Examination Result' on the homepage.

Step 3: Click the link to open the results PDF.

Step 4: Check the roll numbers qualified for the mains exam.

Get the direct link to check the UPPCS result PDF here.

UPPSC PCS 2025 Vacancies increased from 200 to 920

UPPSC has increased the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (PCS) 2025 posts from 200 to 920 across various government departments, marking a record four-and-a-half times increase. All new posts issued before the declaration of preliminary results will be included in the ongoing recruitment process. Candidates preparing diligently for the PCS 2025 now have higher chances of success in both preliminary and main examinations.